Marjorie "Margie" Fay Carl, 75, of Independence, MO, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St, Independence, MO. 64050. Inurnment to follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Margie was born on October 23, 1944 in Kansas City, MO to Austin and Dorothy (Larison) Carl. After graduating from Southwest High School in 1962, she worked a few different jobs in the field of computers, before becoming a stay at home mom. In 1989, she began attending school at Penn Valley where she eventually earned her Associate Degree and became a physical therapy assistant in 1991.
Margie married George William Roster on December 5, 1964 and the pair had a son, Andrew. She was an active, involved mother, serving as Cub Scout Den Mother and as Room Mother at Glendale Elementary. Margie's husband, George, passed away in 1977 and in 1980, Margie married LeVergne Hammond and they spent 34 years together before his passing in 2014.
Margie enjoyed watching the Chiefs and Royals, cooking, traveling, caring for her dogs and reading.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Roster; sister, Judith Parker; brothers, Kenneth Carl and Craig Austin; and several nieces, nephews, stepchildren, grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Roster; husband LeVergne Hammond; and sister Dolores Carl.
