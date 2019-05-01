The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Marjorie G. "Gale" (Taylor) Adams


1941 - 2019
Marjorie G. "Gale" (Taylor) Adams Obituary
Marjorie "Gale" Adams, 77, of Independence, MO, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9-10 a.m. with a service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will take place at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Gale was born May 6, 1941, in Osceola, MO to Dale and Marjorie Taylor. Gale owned a children's consignment store in Independence, MO for a time before working the business with her husband in her home. She was also a long-time member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church in Independence.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin and Tamela; her grandchildren, Brandon, Jarrod, Tanner and Hallie; as well as her great-grandchildren, Parker, Kobe, Kiya and Carter.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2019
