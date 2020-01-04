Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Marjorie Hasselteen "Hazel" (McQuerry) Rumbo


1920 - 2019
Marjorie Hasselteen "Hazel" (McQuerry) Rumbo Obituary

Marjorie "Hazel" Hasselteen Rumbo, 99, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Independence Manor Care Center in Independence, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Memories of Hazel and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020
