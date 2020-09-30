1/1
Marjorie Irene (Shay) Shipman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Irene Shipman, 84, a resident of Odessa, MO passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home.

She was born June 24, 1936 to William "Bill" and Dora (Dahl) Shay in Beaman, MO. Marjorie graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Bill Shipman on November 16, 1968 in Blue Springs, MO. Marjorie worked for Walmart in the soft line department. She attended Blue Springs Baptist Church. Marjorie enjoyed flowers, her house plants, crocheting and making blankets, watching birds, and watching wrestling on TV.

Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Bill Shipman of Odessa, MO; daughter, Barbara Head of Smithville, MO; son, Bill Shipman Jr. and wife Natalie of Buckner, MO; grandchildren, Stacy, Daniel, Shelby, Angela, Joseph Jr., Krystal, Dustyn; great-grandchildren, Rivington, Jeffery, Clara, Ella, Alyiah, Thomas, Nellie; brother, Lawrence Shay of Blue Springs, MO.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her daughter, Janie Shipman-Sherrell; parents, Bill and Dora Shay; brother, Bill Shay.

Her family will receive friends and family from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required during the services.

Memories of Marjorie and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Burial
Blue Springs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyers Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved