Marjorie Irene Shipman, 84, a resident of Odessa, MO passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 24, 1936 to William "Bill" and Dora (Dahl) Shay in Beaman, MO. Marjorie graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Bill Shipman on November 16, 1968 in Blue Springs, MO. Marjorie worked for Walmart in the soft line department. She attended Blue Springs Baptist Church. Marjorie enjoyed flowers, her house plants, crocheting and making blankets, watching birds, and watching wrestling on TV.
Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Bill Shipman of Odessa, MO; daughter, Barbara Head of Smithville, MO; son, Bill Shipman Jr. and wife Natalie of Buckner, MO; grandchildren, Stacy, Daniel, Shelby, Angela, Joseph Jr., Krystal, Dustyn; great-grandchildren, Rivington, Jeffery, Clara, Ella, Alyiah, Thomas, Nellie; brother, Lawrence Shay of Blue Springs, MO.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her daughter, Janie Shipman-Sherrell; parents, Bill and Dora Shay; brother, Bill Shay.
Her family will receive friends and family from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required during the services.
Memories of Marjorie and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.