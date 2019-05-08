|
|
Marjorie Lynn Harris Shue McLean, 71, of Independence, MO passed away March 2, 2019.
Marjorie was born to parents, Major James Blair Harris Jr USMC and Reba Elizabeth Johnson on June 13, 1947 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. She grew up a, "Marine Brat" and was an only child. She attended Mount Vernon High School and continued her education at East Carolina University. During her time at East Carolina her studies included an English Literature major with a minor in Art. It was the Art studies that would eventually have the biggest impact her life.
After her time at the University, she found herself back in Alexandria, VA. This is where she met her future husband, Thomas Wayne Shue, Jr. They were soon married and had 2 children. Unfortunately, Thomas Jr. Died very early in their life together, leaving Marjorie to raise two little babies, a one and two-year-old, by herself. While trying to put the pieces of her life back together, Marjorie would take a job at Arnold Engravers located in Washington DC. Under the tutelage of a man named Arnold Prozotti, Marjorie would hone her skills to become a world class engraver. Eventually Marjorie would open her own engraving business. She would do work for Presidents, The Bureau of Engraving, the FBI, Smithsonian Institute, and hundreds of other large businesses.
Marjorie enjoyed a full life and she loved the great outdoors. She loved gardening, spending time at the beach, eating fresh crabs, making sculptures and tracing her family's history. She has documented our family's lineage in-depth back to 1753.
Let's not forget her younger days where she broke many men's hearts as the, "Queen of Darts". With Marjorie there was always a constant, love and passion. Work, family, art, fun, it was always love and passion. Marjorie always and I mean always, put others before herself in everything. With her hands and her heart, she made many beautiful pieces of art, held loved ones, wiped tears away, sowed seeds that grew the most bountiful garden ever seen. She canned and cooked the most amazing meals. In the later days of her life she shared her artistic knowledge by teaching sculpture at local schools. Marjorie will always be remembered through the wonderful pieces of sculpture displayed by friends and family, but more so she will be remembered by all the love she has given.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Thomas Wayne Shue III, his wife Kelly Shue and their two children – Samantha and Lillah, and her daughter, Laurie Beth Shue Clark, her husband Gary Clark and their son Gary. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cornell Grayson Jr., Desiree Grayson and Darian Grayson; Great-grandchildren, Ethan Grayson, Landon Grayson, Acelynn Grayson and Zendaya Grayson. She is also survived by loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends including Paul Moore.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Lloyd McLean; Thomas Wayne Shue II, and parents James Blair Harris and Reba Elizabeth Johnson.
Marjorie requested to be cremated. As a military veteran's wife her ashes will be shared with family and a portion interred at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery. The family is grateful for the condolences. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at MO State Veterans Cemetery; Higginsville, MO.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on May 8, 2019