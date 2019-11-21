|
Marjorie Ruth Prescott, 91, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove; burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon of Hope Hospice in Oak Grove or Oak Grove Community Service League.
Marjorie was born on April 6, 1928 in Medford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Emma (Hernon) and Elmer Pacios. During World War II, she would listen to short wave radio messages from soldiers and using her shorthand skills to take the messages down, she would inform the families that their soldiers were okay.
Marjorie was a great provider. Living on a farm she gardened, canned, and always had a flock of chickens. She was the best cook in town and owned and ran "Prescott's Café" and was famous for her fried chicken and strawberry pie. Later in life she moved off the farm and has resided in town enjoying her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It was nothing to - at a drop of the hat - have a BBQ in her backyard and have 20 family members in attendance. Never having a birthday party, she informed her family that she wanted a "90" birthday party.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank Prescott; daughter Barbara Harris-Amos; daughter-in-law Pam Prescott; 2 sons-in-law, Chris Wilson and Don Case; great-granddaughter Marion Sasser; her sister Elenor Kurz; and brother Skippy Pacios.
Her survivors include her son, Frank Prescott of Oak Grove; 3 daughters: Marion Case of Oak Grove, Paula Wilson of Oak Grove, and Sharon Brown (Tom) of Sugar Creek, MO; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bob Pacios and Richard Pacios; and sister, Mary Pacios.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 21, 2019