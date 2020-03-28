Home

Marjory Louise "Marge" (Dwyer) Holton


1936 - 2020
Marjory Louise "Marge" (Dwyer) Holton Obituary
Marjory Louise Holton, age 83, of Independence, MO, died March 13, 2020.

She was born on May 7, 1936 in West Plains, MO. She graduated from William Chrisman H S, Independence, MO in 1954 and attended Drury College in Springfield. She raised her family in Michigan. After returning to Independence, She became a member of Independence 7th Day Adventist Church. She retired from Commerce Bank.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas V Dwyer and Thelma M (Ingalsbe) Dwyer Eades, and brother Richard D. Dwyer.

Survivors include a sister, Bonnie J Walker (Alan); daughters Theresa Fassett (Bob), Dierdre Ransley, Laura Brdak and Allyson Arnold; sons John and Jim Adams; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial was held March 15 at the church. Private inurnment will be April 13 at Floral Hills.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 28, 2020
