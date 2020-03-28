|
Marjory Louise Holton, age 83, of Independence, MO, died March 13, 2020.
She was born on May 7, 1936 in West Plains, MO. She graduated from William Chrisman H S, Independence, MO in 1954 and attended Drury College in Springfield. She raised her family in Michigan. After returning to Independence, She became a member of Independence 7th Day Adventist Church. She retired from Commerce Bank.
Marge is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas V Dwyer and Thelma M (Ingalsbe) Dwyer Eades, and brother Richard D. Dwyer.
Survivors include a sister, Bonnie J Walker (Alan); daughters Theresa Fassett (Bob), Dierdre Ransley, Laura Brdak and Allyson Arnold; sons John and Jim Adams; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial was held March 15 at the church. Private inurnment will be April 13 at Floral Hills.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 28, 2020