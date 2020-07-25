Mark Howard Adair, 63, of Blue Springs, MO passed away July 21, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO due to heart complications.
He was born July 10, 1957 in Kansas City, MO the son of Leland and Lorraine Adair. Mark attended Sherwood High School and spent his working career as a union laborer in the heavy construction industry. A loving husband, father and papa, family meant the world to Mark. A kind and generous man, Mark was always looking to lend a helping hand to all.
He married the love of his life, Cheryl Ohan on November 15, 1980 in Harrisonville, MO. They have been together since they were 14 and spent 47 years together. In addition to Cheryl, survivors include his beloved daughter, Amy Adair and significant other, Cory Albert of Blue Springs; his son and best friend, Josh Adair and wife, Stacy of Blue Springs; his mother, Lorraine Jones; brother, Rick Adair (Tricia); five sisters; Diane Page (Larry), Kathy Dudley (Ron), Brenda Bretz (Bill), Carol Adair and Rita Roller (Randy); five grandchildren; Zane, Jaxen, Preston, Michael, and Charlotte; and many extended family members and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and an Angel in Heaven, Baby Murphy.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. A private Memorial service will be held earlier in the day for immediate family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association
.
Memories of Mark and condolences may be shared with the family at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
**Please note, anyone attending the public visitation or private family service will be required to wear a mask. All social distancing guidelines will be in force and no hugging or touching will be allowed. We will limit the amount of people in the funeral home at one time to no more than 50.