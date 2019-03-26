|
|
Marlan J. Heide, 81, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully at his home on March 21, 2019.
He was born September 21, 1937 in Jackson County, IA to Alma and Mildred (Prusia) Heide. He was baptized into the RLDS Church on June 22, 1947 and was a lifetime member. Marlan graduated from Lamoni High School in 1956 and went on to attain an Associate's Degree in Agriculture from Graceland College, Lamoni, IA. He married Margaret Elliott on June 1, 1958. Marlan served in the US Army, 578th Engineering Co for three years, with one year spent overseas in Korea. He and Margaret moved to Independence, MO in 1965. He took a job with Armco Steel and retired after 32 ½ years. He enjoyed visiting historic sites, traveling and camping with family. Marlan ministered in the RLDS Church as a Deacon, Priest, Elder and pastor. He was a diligent student of the scriptures and taught many Sunday school classes. After retirement he was able to spend time growing many varieties of flowers.
Marlan was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years; Margaret, parents; Alma and Mildred, and brother; Lyle.
He is survived by children; Marina Zaring and husband, Douglas, of Effingham, IL and Morris Heide and wife, Julie, of Independence, MO, grandchildren; Victoria, Natahlia, Paul (Brittany), Rebecca (Kenneth), Caleb and Emma, great Grandchildren; Kyren, Annika and Amelia, sister-in-law; Phyllis Elliott and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Marlan will be at the New Hope RLDS Congregation, 220 E. Moore, Independence, Missouri, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 26, 2019