Martha Frances Paul, 83, of Independence, MO, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.



A memorial visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 30,at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington, Independence, MO 64050. The Memorial service is to follow at 2 p.m., also at Carson-Speaks Chapel. Following cremation, inurnment will occur at New Salem Cemetery; no date currently planned.



Martha was one of four children born to Nicholas and Opal (Myers) Kline on July 7, 1935. Martha grew up in Independence. She drove a school bus for over 20 years at Pace Bus Company and finished her career as the Transportation Supervisor with the Independence School District. Martha loved to travel to San Antonio, Texas with her family. She also loved her desserts, dancing, and spending time with her family and cat, Maxx. She was an excellent mother, mother-in-law, and person.



Martha is survived by her children, Nikki Peterson, Gary Paul, and Dennis (Kim) Paul; stepdaughter Debbie (Ken) Montavy; fiancé, Bill Wright; grandson, Shaun (Stefani) Montavy; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Thomas; sister-in-law, Joan Kline and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Paul; daughter Carla Paul; both parents; and brothers, Bob and Eddie.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com



Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900 Published in The Examiner on May 29, 2019