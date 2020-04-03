|
|
Martha Idona (Steele) Edwards, 81, of Independence, MO passed peacefully in her home with her loving family, on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born May 27, 1938 in Kansas City, MO.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Harvey Edwards, her parents, Elmer Leon & Hazel Jane Steele, one sister, Alice Marie Steele & two brothers, William Kenneth & Melvin Leon Steele.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherri "Edwards" Meadows, one grandson, Anthony Cordell (Megan) Tolliver and one granddaughter, Tara Lynne Keightley, four great-grandchildren; Gwenyth & Grayson Tolliver and Nathan & Dylan Keightley, one sister, Juanita May Dodson, several nieces, nephews, other family and numerous friends.
Martha was a woman of strong faith and her love for God was known by all that she met. She was a former member of Bales Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO for many years and attended Maywood Baptist Church in Independence, MO. Martha worked many years for the Jackson County Missouri Foster Care system. She was a loving, kind woman who cared for and loved 1000's of children in need. She was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to so many and all that knew her, loved her.
Her love for life, family, God, children, animals was shown through her infectious smile, her kindness and generosity. She loved listening to music and her and her sister, Juanita did just that on a regular basis at the Fairmount Community Center. She loved to play bingo along with other games at the center as well. All that knew Martha knew that she was the photographer of the family or group. You would find her always taking pictures of every person and every event. She will be deeply be missed by all. She was an Angel on earth and is an Angel now with our Lord and Savior.
Her final resting place will be with her husband at Park Lawn Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138. There will be no services at this time. A "Celebration of Life" will be held and announced at a later time.
In lieu of donations, you may send cards or flowers to Juanita Dodson. You can also send condolences on the Park Lawn Cemetery website.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2020