Martha Jean Morris, 65 of Independence, MO passed away September 21, 2020 peacefully at home in Odessa, Mo surrounded by family and friends.



She was born July 28, 1955, in Kansas City, MO she was the daughter of Ronald Eugene & Eloise Jean "Dolores" Morris (Wehmeyer)



She is survived by her Husband Gregory T Morris, Father Ronald E Morris (Betty), and Sister Susan Young (John). Nephew Christopher Young (Crystal), Niece Stacey Hedges (Steven), Great-Nephew's Jakob, Evan, and Steven Jr. Great-Niece's Paisley and Amelia.



She is preceded in death by her mother Eloise "Dolores" Morris.



The Funeral service will be held on September 28, 2020 with the Visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Floral Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City Mo 64133.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store