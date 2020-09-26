1/1
Martha Jean Morris
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Jean Morris, 65 of Independence, MO passed away September 21, 2020 peacefully at home in Odessa, Mo surrounded by family and friends.

She was born July 28, 1955, in Kansas City, MO she was the daughter of Ronald Eugene & Eloise Jean "Dolores" Morris (Wehmeyer)

She is survived by her Husband Gregory T Morris, Father Ronald E Morris (Betty), and Sister Susan Young (John). Nephew Christopher Young (Crystal), Niece Stacey Hedges (Steven), Great-Nephew's Jakob, Evan, and Steven Jr. Great-Niece's Paisley and Amelia.

She is preceded in death by her mother Eloise "Dolores" Morris.

The Funeral service will be held on September 28, 2020 with the Visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Floral Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City Mo 64133.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved