Martha Jeanne Richert, 80, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020.
Martha was born on September 11, 1939 in Glendale California, to Charles and Ruby Haylock. She graduated from high school in Southern California in the class of 1957. Later, three sons were born: Mike, Jim and Charles. Martha was an LPN for many years. She also worked in cafeteria food service. In 1996, she graduated from UMKC with a bachelor's Degree in journalism and creative writing. She was a loving mother and homemaker, who had a passion for learning and writing. Martha was an extremely intelligent woman who enjoyed reading, cats and was also very spiritual. She was such an appreciative woman, who never lacked for thankfulness, even when she didn't have much. Martha was a homebody and enjoyed spending time in her favorite recliner, especially with a good book and working on her writings. Although she was quite reserved and a simple woman, she always enjoyed a great joke and loved to laugh. Above all, she absolutely loved God, and she will be dearly missed.
Martha is survived by her sons, James Dean Richert and Charles David Richert, and three grandchildren, Noah, Jacob and Serena.
She was preceded in death by her son Mike Anthony Cee; sister Wanda Clark and brother Howard Haylock, and parents Charles and Ruby Haylock.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, 6-8 p.m. with funeral service the following day, Friday August 14, at 10 a.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th. St in Independence, MO. She will be laid to rest at Mount Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600