Martha "Monica" Christensen, 74, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Social distancing will be enforced at the cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.Memories of Monica and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.