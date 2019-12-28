|
Martha "Grace" Rust, 90, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, KS.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31 at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .
Memories of Martha and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Grace was born July 13, 1929 to Robert and Ottie (Grace) Runyan in Martinsville, MO. She graduated from Albany High School in 1947 in Albany, MO. Grace was united in marriage to Paul Rust on March 25, 1948 in Albany, MO. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Grain Valley. Grace enjoyed staying home and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, decorating cakes, and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by three daughters, Susie Winsor and husband Gary of Olathe, KS, Peggy Tuter and husband Danny of Blue Springs, MO, Patty Dinges and husband Ted of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Jennifer Jimerson and husband Chris, Jeff Tuter, and companion, Audrey Dillon, Michael Dinges and wife Jennifer, Nick Dinges and wife Sierra, Mark Winsor, and companion, Kathryn Zimerman, Amanda Winsor, and fiancé, Dylan Handley; great-grandchildren, Lauren Jimerson, Ian Winsor, Cole Jimerson, Theo Dinges, Luke Dinges; sister-in-laws, Irene Cox of Independence, MO, Carol Runyan of Bethany, MO, Beverly Runyan of Bethany, MO; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Rust; brothers, Clair Runyan, James Runyan; sister, Faye Stevens.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019