Martin "Marty" Eugene Pilewski, 58, died peacefully in Independence, Missouri on September 17, 2020.



Expressions of condolences may be sent to Marty Pilewski in care of Speaks Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, Mo 64055.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3-4 p.m., at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence, MO. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. at the chapel.



