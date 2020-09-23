Martin Romaine "Skip" Olson, 75, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.



Cremation; services at a later date.



Skip was born April 9, 1945, in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Martin O. and Irene (Dyer) Olson. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years, serving in the Vietnam War. Skip worked as a purchaser at Armco Steel for 32 years. He coached Pop Warner football for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, trout fishing at Bennett Springs, and especially spending time with his family and friends.



Skip is survived by son, Dave Olson (Allison); daughter, Tracey Olson (Rick Walsh); three grandsons: Kaden Olson, Toby Walsh, and Owen Walsh; granddaughter, Alexa Olson; sister, Bonnie Clark; niece, Kim Williams; and nephew, Mike King.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



