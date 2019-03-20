|
|
Marvin Delano Kennon, 84, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at the Colbern Road Restoration Branch, 9525 Lake Lotawana Rd. Gate 2, Lee's Summit, MO.
Del was born on October 29, 1934, the son of Marvin O. and Edith A. Kennon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; and a brother.
Del was married to Mary Sue (Hostetler) Kennon on February 17, 1957. They have three children, Marla W. Kroesen (Brian), Melanie D. Eggert (Ron) and Marvin D. Kennon Jr. (Cathy); ten grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Del was a graduate of William Chrisman High School in 1952 and was a member of the National Guard. He served as a manager of the Harry S. Truman post office in Independence until his retirement in 1989. His life's work was spent as a minister for Jesus Christ, serving in many capacities, many years as a Presiding Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ, RLDS and Restoration Branch congregations. His ministry also included the gift of song which he shared with a strong beautiful voice for the glory of God.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO, 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019