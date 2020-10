Mary A. Bennett, 81, of Independence, MO passed away October 21, 2020.A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Burial will be held in Winfield, KS.Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600