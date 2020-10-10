Mary Ann (Held) Mock, 87, of Higginsville and Independence, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg from Covid-19.



She was born May 26, 1933 at home in Higginsville, Mo. to Edward and Ruth Landwehr Held and was a 1951 graduate of Higginsville High School, Higginsville, Mo. Throughout her life, she worked a variety of jobs in retail, grocery, restaurant, and office; but by far her favorite job was working with16mm film at Calvin Communications in Kansas City, Mo. until the business closed. She loved to read as well as go to concerts and plays, but most of all she loved genealogy and travel, both domestic and international.



She was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Independence, Mo. and a Life Member of Women of the Moose Chapter 1092, Sugar Creek, Mo. She married Glen Mais, on January 20, 1952 and they had two daughters, Terrie (Dave) Donovan of Lee's Summit, Mo. and Michelle (Tom) Ferguson of Odessa Mo. She had two grandchildren, Rob (Beth) Ferguson of Oakwood, Ohio and LeAnn (Brian) Hiatt of Lee's Summit, Mo. and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Hiatt and John Ferguson.



On July 31, 1970 she married Bob Ogden and gained two stepdaughters, Sindra (Bob) Muehlburger, Paolo, Ks. and Janet Hall, Memphis, Tn. and later four step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.



On June 27, 1993, Mary Ann married Harvie Mock and added four stepdaughters, Wendy (Shawn) Mock-Kelley of Peculiar, Mo., Malana Brumble of Independence, Mo., Tanya (Don) Elliott of Kansas City, Mo., and Dana Apple of Centerview, Mo.; as well as a stepson Glen (Connie) Mock of Mercer, Mo., who preceded her in death. She also had eight step-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchild.



In addition to the family listed above, Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Judy Heimsoth of Concordia, Mo. and sister-in-law Mary Francis Held of Corder, Mo. She is preceded in death by her brother, Glen Held, Corder, Mo. and her husbands.



A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Campbell Lewis Chapel in Concordia, Mo. with Pastor Paul Emily officiating. St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 727 N. Main St., Independence, MO 64050. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Face masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing will be observed. A private inurnment will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Independence, Mo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store