Mary C. Totty, 103, Independence, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Mary was born January 14, 1917 and was a lifelong area resident. Her and her husband owned and operated a grocery store, and she and her husband Pat Totty, owned Pat & Mary's Restaurant in Independence. She also worked for several years at Palmer Junior High School as their pastry chef before retiring in 1984.
Her survivors include: one son Bill Totty, Lee's Summit; one daughter, Sue Seedorf, Mankato, MN; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great- grandchildren.
Family and friend visitation, Monday, March 9, 2020 from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO and Graveside Service at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, Independence.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 7, 2020