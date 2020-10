Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Doris Stephens, age 96, of Grain Valley, passed away October 19, 2020.



She will be laid to rest at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Mo.



Arrangements: Newcomers Noland Road Chapel.



