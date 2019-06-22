Mary Evelyn Wright, 96, of Independence, MO, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.



Mary was born on March 28, 1923 in Brashear, MO, to Ancie and Cassie (Moore) Mauck. Mary graduated from Brashear High School, where she played center on the basketball team. During World War II, she moved to Independence to work at Lake City Army Ammunition plant. There she met her future husband, Harold F. Wright. They were wed on June 25, 1944. Harold and Mary owned Wright's Upholstery shop, first in Lee's Summit and then in Independence. They were active members of South Crysler RLDS and later Beacon Heights RLDS congregation. She was a Cub Scout den leader for many years. Later, Mary attended South Crysler Restoration Branch. Mary loved gardening and tended beautiful flower gardens. She traveled and collected souvenir spoons from the places she visited. She especially enjoyed sewing and gifted her many great-grandchildren with quilts and cloth ABC books. Her children and grandchildren loved her homemade pies. She loved helping people in any way she could. She could often be found giving friends a ride to church, helping with meals at church, making a homemade card for someone, or just taking the time to work on a craft project with a grandchild. Her candy jar was always full of something delicious for the grandkids.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband Harold F. Wright, her parents, and 6 siblings.



She is survived by her sons, Ryland (Janice) of Littleton, CO; Bill (Ann) of Trimble, MO; Tom (Deyanne) of Blue Springs, MO; and Vince (Kelley) of Independence, MO; 11 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM on Monday, June 24 with a service following at 2 PM, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence. Graveside service will be held immediately following at Mount Washington Cemetery.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary