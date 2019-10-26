The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Mary Elizabeth (Robinson) Faulwell


1942 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth (Robinson) Faulwell Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Faulwell, 77 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Village House Hospice.

Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the chapel.

Donations may be made in her name to the .

Mary was born June 19, 1942 in Drexel, MO to Maurice and Susanna (Yarick) Robinson. She graduated from Drexel High School and later from CMSU with a bachelor's in education. She had been an elementary school teacher in St. Louis and Independence, MO for a number of years before becoming the office manager for her husband's dental practice. She enjoyed spending time with her family, canoeing, camping and traveling both domestic and abroad. She was a member of the KC Pipe Organ Theatre and the Kansas Silent Film Festival.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Marvin Faulwell, they were married on June 29, 1963. Other survivors include; a daughter, Julie Worland and husband James and grandson, Jonathan Thomas all of Lee's Summit, MO; a brother, Robert Robinson and wife Karen of Kansas City, MO and a sister, Martha Hunt and husband Harland of Blue Springs, MO.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Young.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 26, 2019
