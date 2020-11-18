Mary Elizabeth (Coffman) Latimer, age 87, of Independence, MO, passed way November 1, 2020.



Mary Beth was born in Versailles, MO July 20, 1933, the daughter of Clyde and Cleo Lucille Ensminger Coffman. She graduated from Northeast High School. Mary Beth was employed at Sears Roebuck & Co. for nine years in mail order accounting. She than went to work for Western Electric – ATT in 1965 and retired from there in 1989 with 24 years of service. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence since 1958. Her love for her family and friends and her faith in God were her greatest achievements.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Judith Lane and June Jeanette Laster, her son Lawrence L. Latimer, and her former husband Fred Christie Latimer Jr.



She is survived by her son Gregory L. Latimer, brother Sammy Ray Coffman, and nieces and nephews.



Due to the current pandemic, regretfully we are having a private celebration of her life on November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Mary Beth's name to Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 North Liberty Street, Independence, MO 64050.



