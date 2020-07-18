Mary Ellen (Baker) Evans, 81, of Blue Springs, MO, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on July 13, 2020, at St. Luke's East Hospital.
Mary Ellen was born March 27, 1939, in Kansas City, MO, the fifth of six children of Orville Albert and Dorothy Mary (Kirby) Baker. Along with her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by siblings: Robert Clifford Baker, George Baker, Bessie Brittain and Leonard Baker. She graduated from Southwest High School in 1957, where she excelled in typing and business classes.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Ellen Hamlin and her husband, Mark Hughes of Anchorage, AK; and Cathy Ann Wagner of Texas; granddaughters, Haley Hamlin Hughes (Shane Cramer) and Emily Grace Hughes (Kenley Scarlett) all of Anchorage, AK; her companion, Gary Lynn Wornell; brother, Charles Baker; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen's first job following high school was at Pyramid Products. In addition to raising her two daughters, Mary Ellen worked full-time at Western Electric from 1966 to 1984. Following retirement, she managed Foster's Dry Cleaners on South 7 Highway in Blue Springs from 2001 to 2014. Customers will remember how she decorated the lobby for every season and holiday. Mary Ellen enjoyed gardening, became an expert at growing beautiful flowers and delicious tomatoes. She enjoyed peaceful mornings on her back deck, overlooking her garden and fountain with a cup of coffee. She was an excellent cook, preparing many wonderful meals for family. Her specialties included potato salad, pancakes and brisket. She had good fashion sense and took pride in her youthful appearance. Mary Ellen was also an avid Chiefs fan. She was a Christian with a strong faith in Jesus Christ.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.
