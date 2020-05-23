|
Mary Eva Oliphant, 93, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully at home May 19, 2020.
A visitation will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Graveside service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Mary Eva was born October 29, 1926 in High Point, NC and lived there until coming to Kansas City in 1948. She married Namon E. Oliphant on September 16, 1950 and moved to Independence, MO in 1956. Her husband passed away in September of 1971. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Independence, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ima and Vernon Yow; and grandson, Robert A. Kinnaman.
Mary Eva is survived by her four children, Patricia Chandler (Doug), Debra Ann Oliphant, Merry Lee Oliphant, and Terry Oliphant (Pamela); granddaughters, Mikayla (Kyle), Dakota (John); grandson, Cody; and great-grandsons, Brody, Michael and Kyler; and Dakota and John have one more on the way.
Eva is also blessed with many other loving extended family members and friends. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and her fun loving spirit, and will be greatly missed by all. She always enjoyed the night sky and all of its wonders, and now she is part of it all cradled in the hands of God.
