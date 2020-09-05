Mary Evelyn Louise Hall passed away September 1, 2020.
Evelyn was born May 26, 1937 in Independence and graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1955. As a teenager she car hopped at Winstead's Drive In on South Main in Independence where Jonny's Tavern is located now. She then worked at radio station KIMO on North Osage where she met many country western artists. She then worked as a legal secretary for a patent lawyer in Kansas City.
Her and her husband Eugene and son Brian moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1965 where they raised and trained championship winning German shepherd dogs for police K-9 units around Alaska. She was very proud of working for the Alaska state railroad from which she retired. They then moved back to Independence in 1999. But she was still not finished. After moving back, she worked for 10 years, until age 80, for S.E.I.T. a calibrator for the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service in Lee's Summit.
Proceeding her in death was her husband, Eugene Hall; son, Brian Hall; parents, Mary and Dwight Hershman; brothers, Bill, Dean and Dave Hershman; and sister, Patricia Snedeger.
She is survived by sisters Donna Sutherland and Judith Durham of Independence and Ruth (Allyn) Haynes of Fairbanks, Alaska, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was beloved by all her family and will be missed terribly.
