|
|
Mary F. Swarts, 72, of Independence, was born, January 11, 1948. She departed this life, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs.
Mary attended St. Mary's High School in Independence. On June 18, 1965, she was united in marriage to Robert E. "Bob" Swarts in Independence. He preceded her in death just 10 months earlier on July 30, 2019.
Mary was a Homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Independence. She enjoyed scrapbooking, photography, and motorcycle riding with her husband and brother. She loved nature especially buffalos, mountains, snow, and barns
Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. and Anna E. (Garrison) Schumacher; one grandson, Wyatt Swarts; and her brother, Gary J. Schumacher.
She is survived by her four children, Dianna (and Larry) Greenwood of Pleasant Hill, Michael Swarts of Harrisonville, Daniel (and Yesenia) Swarts, and Lauren (and Travis) Moreland both of Independence; seven grandchildren, Jenna (and Tyler) Myers, and Jaden Greenwood, both of Pleasant Hill, Ryan Swarts, Alena Swarts, Brennan Swarts, Sophia Moreland, and Easton Moreland, all of Independence; one step-granddaughter, Arabella Moreland of Independence; two great-grandchildren, Kace Myers and Kinley Myers; other relatives and friends
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Graveside funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Reverend D. Kent Deubner will officiate. Casket bearers are Daniel Swarts, Michael Swarts, Travis Moreland, Larry Greenwood, Ryan Swarts, and Brennan Swarts. Honorary casket bearers are Rhonda Cooley, Steve Cooley, Mark Crazybear, and Victor Crazybear.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Joseph's Indian School and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong, Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550
Published in The Examiner on May 27, 2020