New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
Mary Frances (King) Alleman


1933 - 2019
Mary Frances (King) Alleman Obituary
Mary Frances Alleman, 85, of Independence MO left this world for her heavenly home October 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at New Salem Funeral Home in Independence, MO. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with burial at the New Salem Cemetery.

The eldest of 5 siblings Mary was born to James and Opal King on December 3, 1933. Mary wed George Alleman on March 19, 1950. Mary worked for 27 years at Lake City Armory, retiring in 1996. After retirement Mary cherished spending time with her family, traveling and going to the casino.

Mary is survived by her 5 children, Shirley (Gene) Hill, James (Debbie) Alleman, Kathy Peterman (Bob Jastremski), Sharon Larkins and Mike (LaVonda) Alleman, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019
