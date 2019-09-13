|
Mary Frances Lamanno, age 101, of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Monday, September 16 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Mary was born in Kansas City, MO, January 2, 1918 to Fred and Edith (Rupert) Saathoff. She graduated from East High School in 1936, and then worked as a bookkeeper for the Union Asphalt & Road Oil Company before the birth of her children. She married her high-school sweetheart Phillip Joseph Lamanno, September 7, 1940. The raised five children and shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 1983.
She devoted her life to her family providing a lifetime of love, care, and Sunday dinners of meatballs & spaghetti. Mary was an active leader in Camp Fire Girls and Cub Scouts. She served on the board of the KC Council of Parents Teachers Association receiving a lifetime membership from the National Congress. She generously volunteered her time at Independence Regional and MCI hospitals for over a decade. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed reading, drawing, and crossword puzzles.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Phillip, and her grandson John Ellis.
She leaves behind her children Joy Mead and husband Robert, Bill Lamanno, Susan Gardner and husband Bill, Fred Lamanno and wife Cindy, Victor Lamanno, and daughter-in-law Lori Blomquist, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 13, 2019