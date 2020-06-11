Mary Hollis Salyer
Mary Hollis Salyer, 94, of Independence, MO passed away June 9, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. An entombment service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15 at the Mt. Washington Cemetery Mausoleum.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 11, 2020.
