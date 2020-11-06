Mary Isabelle (Sears) Smith, Choate, age 96, went to her heavenly home Sunday, October 25, 2020 at The Villages of Jackson Creek, Independence, MO.



Mary was born September 19, 1924 in Flint, Michigan to Arthur Sears and Myrtle (Dunlap) Sears. She was the oldest of 4 siblings and outlived them all.



Mary graduated from Flint Tech where she learned secretarial skills and attended Graceland College from 1944-1946. She moved to Missouri in 1948 where she met and married her first husband, David Smith, on December 29, 1949. Mary and David had 3 daughters and were married 21 years before his death in December of 1970. On August 11, 1971 she married Ed Choate and they were married 43 years before his death in August of 2014.



Mary was a gifted secretary in the days when short-hand and fast typing skills were prized. She worked in various offices but spent most of her years at the Community of Christ Church headquarters. After retiring, she volunteered at the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital and The Temple. She loved traveling, crocheting, reading, and visiting. Mary and Ed lived in Michigan, California, Texas and Warrensburg because of Ed's job with the Community of Christ Church. They settled in Blue Springs after their retirement.



Mary is survived by her 3 daughters, Marilyn (Wayne) Morse of Mears, MI; Barbara (James) Prine of Independence, MO; and Janie Plouvier of Florence, CO; stepson, Jerry (Geri) Choate of Warsaw, MO; grandchildren Andy (Tara) Morse, Sarah (Caleb) Coulter, Jayson (Meghan) Gray, Kalee (Ryan) Schooley, Erin (Micky) Monroy, Ryan (Abbey) Gray, and Jesse Plouvier; step-grandchildren, Toby Choate, Tad Choate; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; 2 husbands; 3 siblings, Betty Anderson, Gordon Sears, and Nancy Raveill; son-in-law, Greg Plouvier; step-granddaughter, Crystal Choate-Zucca; and step-great-grandson, Colton Zucca.



Private services will be held with burial next spring at Swan Lake Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Outreach International or Community Services League in honor of Mrs. Choate.



Arrangements conducted by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030



