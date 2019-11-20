|
Mary Kathryn (Campbell) Seller, 85, passed away on November 19, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mary Kathryn was born on October 31, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of William Joseph Campbell and Maxene Agnes (Cummings) Campbell. She graduated from Lillis High School in the class of 1952. On May 7, 1955, she married Donald E. Seller in Kansas City, MO – to this union five children were born.
Mary Kathryn was a proud homemaker and caregiver to her husband and children. She also worked for the Jones Store as a sales clerk and as a lunchroom lady for the Hickman Mills school district. She gave of her time at Wayside Waifs, caring for animals and helped them find their forever home. She was a long-time parishioner of Nativity of Mary, where she volunteered by cleaning and lending her quilting and sewing expertise, in addition to being part of the Altar & Rosary Society at St. Regis. As a teacher's aide for St. Regis, she instilled in children a passion for reading. She loved all children as if they were her own and flourished when around other people. She embodied the playful spirit when dressing up for the Red Hat Society, or when challenging family and friends to a game of bridge or dominos. As her family recalls, she never cheated, but she "played to win."
She is survived by her husband of 64+ years, Donald, of the home; children: Donna Kay Seller of Independence, Sharon Seller of Independence, Dennis Seller (Sherry) of Lone Jack, Dean Seller of Independence, and David Seller of Independence; grandchildren, Brandon Seller (Jamie), Amber Seller, Mariah Seller (Justin), Garrett Seller, and Cale Seller; great-grandchildren, Ryker, Nolan, and Kylie; brother, William Patrick Campbell (Barbara); cousin, Mary Ann Keegan; and numerous extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m., at Nativity of Mary, 10021 E. 36th Terr. South, in Independence. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her honor to Animals Best Friends, an organization very dear to her heart.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019