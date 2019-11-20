The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Mary
10021 E. 36th Terr. South
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Seller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryn (Campbell) Seller


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Kathryn (Campbell) Seller Obituary
Mary Kathryn (Campbell) Seller, 85, passed away on November 19, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mary Kathryn was born on October 31, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of William Joseph Campbell and Maxene Agnes (Cummings) Campbell. She graduated from Lillis High School in the class of 1952. On May 7, 1955, she married Donald E. Seller in Kansas City, MO – to this union five children were born.

Mary Kathryn was a proud homemaker and caregiver to her husband and children. She also worked for the Jones Store as a sales clerk and as a lunchroom lady for the Hickman Mills school district. She gave of her time at Wayside Waifs, caring for animals and helped them find their forever home. She was a long-time parishioner of Nativity of Mary, where she volunteered by cleaning and lending her quilting and sewing expertise, in addition to being part of the Altar & Rosary Society at St. Regis. As a teacher's aide for St. Regis, she instilled in children a passion for reading. She loved all children as if they were her own and flourished when around other people. She embodied the playful spirit when dressing up for the Red Hat Society, or when challenging family and friends to a game of bridge or dominos. As her family recalls, she never cheated, but she "played to win."

She is survived by her husband of 64+ years, Donald, of the home; children: Donna Kay Seller of Independence, Sharon Seller of Independence, Dennis Seller (Sherry) of Lone Jack, Dean Seller of Independence, and David Seller of Independence; grandchildren, Brandon Seller (Jamie), Amber Seller, Mariah Seller (Justin), Garrett Seller, and Cale Seller; great-grandchildren, Ryker, Nolan, and Kylie; brother, William Patrick Campbell (Barbara); cousin, Mary Ann Keegan; and numerous extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m., at Nativity of Mary, 10021 E. 36th Terr. South, in Independence. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her honor to Animals Best Friends, an organization very dear to her heart.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now