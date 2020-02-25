|
Mary Lou Jordan, 92, of Grain Valley, MO, passed away February 21, 2020 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Meyers Funeral Chapel 1600 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO 64015. Burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to City Union Mission of Kansas City MO 1100 E. 11th St., Kansas City, MO 64108 cityunionmission.org.
Memorials may be made to City Union Mission of Kansas City MO 1100 E. 11th St., Kansas City, MO 64108 cityunionmission.org.
Mary Lou was born January 12, 1928 in Kingsley, Iowa to Smyzer and Nora (Husselbaugh) Wilson. She was one of thirteen children. She graduated from Kingsley Public Schools in 1945. She was employed at Cogley Clinic and Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa before the family moved to Missouri in 1968 where she was employed with Cliffview Medical Group and Oncology in Independence for nearly thirty years as an insurance clerk, medical transcriptionist and office manager in 1997 until retirement. She was a member of Plaza Heights Baptist Church and sang with the M&M senior choir, was a member of the Faith Class where throughout the years she served as devotional leader, vice president and president. She volunteered to help with Bible services at Shangrila Care Center after her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald R. Jordan, son Sanford Dean Stricker, nine brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include sons Steven Gail Stricker (Carin), MO, Robert Scott Jordan (Kim); daughters Nora Lynn Wagener (Bob), and Mary Hope Gilmore (James); stepdaughters Cynthia Jean Jordan, and Pamela Kay Jordan; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 25, 2020