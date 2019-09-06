|
|
Mary L. Wilkes, 56, of Independence, departed this life, September 1, 2019
Mary was a lifelong Independence resident and attended Van Horn high school.
Mary was preceded in death by her father Lester "Sonny" Beltz.
She is survived by her husband, Clay of the home; three sons, Matthew (and Jennifer) Frisbee of Raytown, Michael Frisbee of Independence, and Jesse (and Amanda) Wilkes of Belton; two daughters, Samantha Harris of Raytown, and Shawna (and James) Whittemore of Harrisonville; eight grandchildren; her mother, Katherine Beltz, of Independence; three brothers, Thomas Beltz of Independence, Larry (and Karen) Beltz of Independence, and John (and Dee Dee) Beltz of Raytown; three sisters, Carol (and Steve) Silvers of Independence, Donna (and Bill) O'Malley of St. Louis, and Pamela (and Dan) Wood of Independence; other relatives and friends whom she held so close to her heart.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Strasburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St. Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 6, 2019