Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Mary M. (Clesson) Collins


1945 - 2020
Mary M. (Clesson) Collins Obituary

Mary M. Collins, age 75, of Oak Grove MO, went home to be with Jesus on April 16, 2020. She passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Private family service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mary was born March 27, 1945 in Litchfield, IL to Chester and Mildred Clesson. She attended Litchfield Senior High School up to her junior year than went to Chula Vista California for her senior year. While in California she met and married Robert N. Collins in December 1963, who was in port in San Diego, serving in the U. S. Navy aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard.

Over the span of her life, she held many positions. However she was most proud when she obtained her cosmetology license in 1994 enabling her to own and operate Mary's Corner Beauty Shop in Lowry City, MO until she retired in 2005. Mary enjoyed traveling and being around her family. She was a loving and caring mother of three children who adored spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was artistic and had many crafts she treasured doing. She also enjoyed watching the deer play in the field behind her home.

Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert N. Collins, their three children Tina Ayers (Doug) of Mooresville, IN, Robert J. Collins (Dawn) of Blue Springs, MO and Melanie Wade (Terry) of Warsaw, MO. Her 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Annabelle Boyd (Dale) of Rome, GA and Barbara Howerd (Ernie) of Gillespie, IL and several nieces and nephews.

In 1967 after the death of her infant daughter Maranda K, Mary confessed her faith. She was also, proceeded in death by her parents, two brothers Bill and David and a sister Betty Ann.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020
