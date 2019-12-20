|
|
Mary Margaret Parish, 78, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home.
She was born July 28, 1941 in Glasgow, MO to Henry and Lucille Meyer. Mary was united in marriage to Jerry Parish on January 20, 1962 in Kansas City, MO. She worked for an auto insurance company in Kansas City, MO and later as a secretary for the Blue Springs High School. Mary was a parishioner of St. John LaLande Catholic Church in Blue Springs, where she volunteered her time cleaning the church and various other committees. She enjoyed eating lunch with her friends, tending her flower beds, shopping, traveling, camping, and was a longtime Kansas City Chief season ticket holder. Mary truly cherished spending time with her family and attending her children and grandchildren's activities.
Survived by her daughters, Kimberly Clark and husband Allen of Maricopa, AZ, Kellie Cooper and husband Michael of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Matthew Clark, Madison Clark, Kylie Cooper, Taylor Cooper; brothers, David Meyer and wife Marilyn of Glasgow, MO, Tommy Meyer and wife Carol of Harrisburg, MO.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Parish, parents, Henry and Lucille Meyer; brothers, Johnny Meyer and Jerry Meyer.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 with Rosary being prayed at 9:30 a.m. at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Mary and words of comfort may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 20, 2019