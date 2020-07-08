1/1
Mary Ruth Dobbins
Mary Ruth Dobbins passed away June 23, 2020 from COVID 19 at the age of 57.

She received a BA in English with an emphasis in Journalism & Creative writing from UMKC. Mary Ruth wrote poetry and had a book published called "Catharsis". Crossword puzzles, reading library books, researching local history and traveling to at least 15 states were some of her passions.

Mary Ruth was a lifelong resident of Sibley, Mo where she served on the City Council for 24 years. Serving on the board of the Fort Osage Alumni Association was another passion. She also volunteered several years at the Great Plains SPCA where she helped many families adopt pets, receiving a "Cat Hero Award" made her very proud. Her patriotic spirit led her to volunteer by typing manuscripts for Veteran's Voices. Mary Ruth was a private tutor, as well as a Relay Agent for Sprint helping the hearing impaired communicate with loved ones.

Mary Ruth was predeceased by her parents Thomas Willard & Ruth Elvira (Weeks) Dobbins.

She is survived by four aunts, Norma Senter, Lois Rajpal, Dolly Jones & Maribeth Cazzell and a very, very large extended family, many of whom referred to her affectionately as "Doc". We know that she is being greeted by a whole herd of loving animals that have crossed the rainbow bridge.

Graveside Service will be held on July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m.; Mount Washington Cemetery (Truman Road entrance). Please wear a mask & practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Independence Animal Shelter, 21001 E. 78 Highway, Independence, MO 64057 or Fort Osage Alumni Association, PO Box 182, Buckner, MO 64016.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Washington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
