MaryAnne Knoepker Harrison, age 87, passed away at Kingswood Health Center on January 28, 2020.
Funeral Service to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Carson-Speaks Funeral Home in Independence on Lexington Ave, with the visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Independence, MO.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 30, 2020