Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
MaryAnne (Knoepker) Harrison

MaryAnne (Knoepker) Harrison Obituary

MaryAnne Knoepker Harrison, age 87, passed away at Kingswood Health Center on January 28, 2020.

Funeral Service to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Carson-Speaks Funeral Home in Independence on Lexington Ave, with the visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Independence, MO.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 30, 2020
