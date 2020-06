Or Copy this URL to Share

Mathew Jason Martin, 47, of Independence, MO passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.



A memorial visitation will take place Thursday, June 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St. Independence.



