The Honorable Matt Jeffrey Whitworth, 61, passed away at St. Luke's North Hospital on October 8, 2019.
On Monday, October 14, 2019, a memorial service honoring his life will be held at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, Missouri 64068 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Matt was born in Independence, Missouri on January 13, 1958 to Glade and Ann Whitworth. Matt was a proud Eagle Scout and a recipient of the "God and Country" Award from the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Van Horn High School in 1976, then attended Baker University where he graduated with a B.A. in English and Political Science (double major) and a Minor in Religion. In addition to his many academic honors, Matt was elected President of the Inter-Fraternity Council and voted as the "Outstanding Senior Man." Following his undergraduate studies, Matt attended the University of Arkansas School of Law, graduating with a Juris Doctor in 1983.
Upon graduation, Matt served as a Law Clerk to the Hon. Jack E. Gant, Division 5, Jackson County Circuit Court. From 1984-1987, Matt served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney at the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and was a Trial Team Leader from 1986-1987. After working a year in private law practice, Matt embarked upon a twenty-two-year journey in the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri ultimately serving in nearly every capacity. During his time at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Matt prosecuted some of the most violent crimes and biggest criminal cases in the country. By the end of his prosecutorial run in 2009, he was simultaneously serving as the Chief of the Criminal Division, First Assistant U.S. Attorney and the Acting U.S. Attorney. Matt prosecuted cases with unmatched vigor, earning many awards during his time as a Federal prosecutor including the prestigious Lon O. Hocker Memorial Trial Award for outstanding trial performance and induction into the American College of Trial Lawyers. His outstanding career as a prosecutor provided him the opportunity in 2010 to earn an appointment as a Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Missouri-a career-long goal finally achieved.
Despite his significant career accomplishments, there is no doubt that he viewed the most important aspect of his life as his family-and what a large legacy he leaves behind.
Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Ann.
Matt is survived by his wife, Jeanie, his four sons, Justin (Megan), Luke, Clayton (Samantha), and Jordan (Madison), the joys of his life in his beloved grandchildren, his father, Glade, his siblings, Kirk (Leigh Anne), Mark (Linda), Stacy (Clayton) and Patrick (Lee Anne), and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and in-laws, that are too numerous to mention but that he loved dearly.
He enjoyed coaching his sons when they were young, loved hunting, fishing and playing with his beloved dogs. Matt was a dedicated public servant, truly a voice of integrity and reason, and a lesson in morality for so many to follow. He will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in Matt's honor to the Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri & Kansas at 2340 East Meyer Boulevard, Building 1, Suite 300B, Kansas City, Missouri 64132 or to In the Name of Grace at 118 N. Conistor Lane, Suite B, Box 205, Liberty, Missouri 64068.
Memories of Matt and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Meyers Funeral Chapels.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 12, 2019