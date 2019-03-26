The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Matthew "Matt" Kyle


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Matthew "Matt" Kyle Obituary

Matthew "Matt" Kyle, 88, Independence, MO passed away March 20, 2019.

Matt was born August 20, 1930 in Rutherglen, Scotland. He emigrated with his family to the United Sates in 1967. He was a painter for Pete Miller Painting Company for over fifteen years and retired in 1985. He was a veteran of the British Army and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Painter's Union. He enjoyed kayaking, cycling, camping and tending his vegetable and flower gardens.

Matt was preceded in death by sister Margaret McCrorie, brother John Kyle and sister Jean Nathaniel.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years Margaret Kyle, of the home; daughters Susan Burns, Marjorie Herndon and husband David, all of Independence, MO; sister Helen McKeeve, Clydebank, Scotland, granddaughter Alison Burns, Independence, MO.

Services will be private.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 26, 2019
