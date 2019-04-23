

Maxine Elliott Miller, 90 of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Waterford Ladies Home.



Maxine was born March 16, 1929 in Sedalia, MO to Elliott D. and Pearl Opal (Esser) Salmon. She graduated from Holden High School in 1947 and has lived in the Kansas City area since 1948. She was a beloved mother and homemaker who enjoyed mushroom hunting, rock collecting, walking, traveling and was an avid Elvis fan. She was a member of T.O.P.S. and was Baptist by faith.



She is survived by; 4 children, Belinda Day and husband Chuck of Independence, MO, Shirlee Miller of Blue Springs, MO, Carol Williams and husband Mike and Roy "Bernie" Miller and wife Angie all of Independence, MO; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia Miller in 2013 and her parents.



Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Wednesday at the chapel.



