Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Maxine Slipsager Obituary

Maxine Slipsager, 99, of Lee's Summit, Mo. (formerly of Blue Springs, MO.) passed away November 14, 2019.

Memorial services will be 10:30am Friday November 29th, 2019 at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel, with visitation preceding the services 9:30 – 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to City Union Mission.

Maxine was head of the mail order department at Sears Roebuck & Co. for over 30 years, retiring in 1976. She served on the Board of Directors of Sears Federal Credit Union, was the former President of the east Jacomo Chapter of American Business Women's Association, former Secretary for Vesper Hall Site Council, and former President of the Vineyards Homeowners Association. Maxine loved to travel to all the states and many foreign countries, and enjoyed playing bridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick, 5 siblings, Fern, Lawrence, Melvin, Eugene, Calvin, and a great niece, Brandy.

Survivors include her niece, Sherry Tobiason, nephew, Daniel Biederman, and niece, Shirley Spinler.

Memories of Maxine and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019
