Maxine Waggoner, 86, a long-time resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She was born on June 6, 1932 in Viola, AR to Frank and Rachel (Brown) Morrison. Maxine was united in marriage to Henry Waggoner on August 29, 1959 in Kansas City, MO. She worked as a department head for the Kansas City Credit Bureau for 44 years. Maxine was a member of the Church of Christ. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Survived by her son, Alan Keith Waggoner and wife Elizabeth of Blue Springs, MO; step-daughter, Vicky Hartman of Lee's Summit, MO; sister, Janice Sooter of Blue Springs, MO; brother, Forrest Morrison of Coweta, OK; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; 1 sister; 2 brothers.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Maxine and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019