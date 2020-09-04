1/1
Meadena Lynn Halastik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Meadena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meadena Lynn Halastik "Lil Bit" 64 of Independence, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, August 31, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, H. Elaine Halastik; Dad, James A Halastik; Father, Donald Snodgrass; 3 Brothers: James A. Halastik II, Kenneth Snodgrass, Christopher Snodgrass.

She is survived by 4 Sisters: Searena Biggs, Katreena Lawson, Debra Snodgrass, Karen Brown; 1 Brother: Stephen Halastik; 4 Nieces, 6 Nephews, 13 Great-Nieces, 5 Great-Nephews, and 1 Great-Great-Nephew. Also, her companion service dog "Spinner."

The family will gather with friends from Noon-4 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, Rotary Park, 10615 E 24th Street, Independence, MO. 64052

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Rotary Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved