Meadena Lynn Halastik "Lil Bit" 64 of Independence, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, August 31, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her Mother, H. Elaine Halastik; Dad, James A Halastik; Father, Donald Snodgrass; 3 Brothers: James A. Halastik II, Kenneth Snodgrass, Christopher Snodgrass.



She is survived by 4 Sisters: Searena Biggs, Katreena Lawson, Debra Snodgrass, Karen Brown; 1 Brother: Stephen Halastik; 4 Nieces, 6 Nephews, 13 Great-Nieces, 5 Great-Nephews, and 1 Great-Great-Nephew. Also, her companion service dog "Spinner."



The family will gather with friends from Noon-4 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, Rotary Park, 10615 E 24th Street, Independence, MO. 64052



