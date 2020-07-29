1/1
Melba J. "Jean" Herron
1936 - 2020
Melba "Jean" Herron, age 84 passed away July 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She put up a courageous fight against lung cancer.

She was born on April 12, 1936 in Kennett, Missouri to the parents of Leon and Ruby Eolia Street Wiggins. She was preceded in death by her mother when she was only 14 months old and was raised by her grandparents Hyrum and Ruby Faye Wiggins.

Jean attended Grain Valley High School where she met her sweetheart and husband Robert Herron and they shared 66 years together. She loved gardening, flowers, watching her grandchildren participate in activities, playing basketball, cooking, Hallmark movies, visiting with her customers, spending time with her family, and Sunday lunches on the farm. She was known by her family for her famous fried chicken and delicious banana pudding. Her love for Christmas instilled lifelong holiday traditions.

Jean worked side by side with Robert at their Phillips 66 service station as a bookkeeper through the 70's and 42 years as an office manager at Ward Development. She created wonderful friendships and was known as "Grandma" to her co-workers and customers.

She is survived by her husband Robert Herron, three daughters and two son-in-laws, Paula Herron, Sandra and David Ward, Linda and Randy Sallee. Grandchildren Tony and Jennifer Ward, Clayton and Tricia Ward, Cassie Ward, Tyler and Lizzi Sallee, Terra and Jared Stricklin, Sydney Sallee and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter Emily.

A celebration of her life will be Sunday, August 2 at Lone Summit Ranch 28701 East Old U.S. 50 Highway, Lake Lotawana, MO 64086. The family will receive friends from 2:30-4 p.m. followed by the funeral services. Burial will be at Valley Memorial Gardens in Grain Valley.

Donations can be made to the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care in honor of Jean and her guardian angel, Kim, for providing such loving care in her final days.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
02:30 - 04:00 PM
Lone Summit Ranch
AUG
2
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Lone Summit Ranch
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
