Melissa Farmer, 42, passed away October 21, 2020 at her home in Independence, MO.Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. with memorial service to follow at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements: Meyers Funeral Chapel 816-229-3276