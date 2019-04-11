|
|
|
Melvin Arthur Sommers, 94, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Truman Medical Center-Lakewood.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. John Lalande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, Mo. The family will receive friends and family an hour prior to mass. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Melvin and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More