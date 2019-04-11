Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Sommers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Arthur Sommers


1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Melvin Arthur Sommers Obituary

Melvin Arthur Sommers, 94, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Truman Medical Center-Lakewood.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. John Lalande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, Mo. The family will receive friends and family an hour prior to mass. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Melvin and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.